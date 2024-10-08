DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $41.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after buying an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 317,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $149,376.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,039.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $63,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

