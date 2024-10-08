Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Powerfleet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Powerfleet stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Powerfleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

