Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Triumph Financial, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triumph Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.88. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,052,000 after buying an additional 1,896,348 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 44,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $401,267.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,511.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

