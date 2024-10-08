DA Davidson Weighs in on LINKBANCORP, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Trading Down 0.8 %

LINKBANCORP stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,708.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LINKBANCORP news, Director George Parmer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,708.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine Eisel bought 7,080 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $44,462.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,984. This represents a 900.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,223 shares of company stock worth $273,083 and have sold 16,741 shares worth $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.38%.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.