FY2025 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Lowered by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $20.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

