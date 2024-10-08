Core Laboratories Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $20.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

