Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.85.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.
Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp
In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
