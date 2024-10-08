Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after buying an additional 73,930 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

