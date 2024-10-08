Sara Bay Financial Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Chevron were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $151.14. 5,891,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820,800. The company has a market capitalization of $278.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

