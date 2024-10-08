Reviewing Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Pure Energy Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.10) -1.17 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 19.09 -$260,000.00 ($0.02) -11.24

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunker Hill Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -12.43% Pure Energy Minerals -136.76% -2.11% -2.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bunker Hill Mining beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

