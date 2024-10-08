Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.68.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $107.69 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

