Head-To-Head Analysis: SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) versus Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 0 11 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.27%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $49.09, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Immunovant.

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Immunovant”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $86.19 million 27.74 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -6.28 Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -15.47

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -56.13% -48.80% Immunovant N/A -52.07% -48.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Immunovant beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.