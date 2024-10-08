Reviewing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 20.00% 49.78% 22.46% Cipher Mining 11.43% 3.41% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jiayin Group and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 7 2 3.10

Valuation and Earnings

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $7.21, indicating a potential upside of 79.46%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Cipher Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $6.02 billion 0.07 $182.75 million $3.35 2.38 Cipher Mining $158.67 million 7.85 -$25.78 million $0.06 67.00

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

