Analysts Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Target Price at $42.60

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 4.9 %

COLL stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

