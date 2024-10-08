Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives C$88.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

GRT.UN opened at C$80.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$76.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$82.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.