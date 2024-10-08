Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Target Price at $133.57

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $132.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

