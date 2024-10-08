Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Target Price at $22.36

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE STWD opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.70. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

