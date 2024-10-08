TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $11.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC Trading Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 902,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 227.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,072 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $5.94 on Friday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

