OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives $17.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Quarry LP increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 258.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 834,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,304,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.94. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.