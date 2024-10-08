Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $59.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -350.68 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

