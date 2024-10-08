Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $160,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

