Brokerages Set Crane (NYSE:CR) Target Price at $156.17

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Crane alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after buying an additional 685,230 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,159,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 1,363.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

(Get Free Report

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.