Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $9.42

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of XPEV opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

