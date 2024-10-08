Analysts Set Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE FHI opened at $36.38 on Friday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 673,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,913,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,116,000 after buying an additional 335,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

