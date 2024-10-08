Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD opened at $44.26 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

