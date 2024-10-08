Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $71.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZDGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZD opened at $44.26 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

