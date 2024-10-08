Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the zero ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 41.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 151,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAMF opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

