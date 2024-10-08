Brokerages Set Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) PT at C$4,275.00

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,275.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

CSU opened at C$4,335.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$2,665.01 and a one year high of C$4,476.50. The company has a market cap of C$91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4,260.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3,975.16.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$31.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$29.71 by C$1.29. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 133.9698183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.381 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

