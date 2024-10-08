Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of BERY opened at $66.55 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

