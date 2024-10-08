FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.48. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $108.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4,370,260.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 218,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,405,000 after buying an additional 125,950 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,429,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 304.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

