Brokers Set Expectations for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

ETON opened at $7.30 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $267,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,369,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

