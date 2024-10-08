Analysts Offer Predictions for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $413.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.