Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.