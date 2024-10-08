Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 170,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

