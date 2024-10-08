Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atlas Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($2.78) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.80. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

