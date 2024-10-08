Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AGCO in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $96.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 69.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

