Analysts Offer Predictions for Performant Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Performant Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Performant Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Performant Financial Stock Performance

PFMT stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $269.39 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 170.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.