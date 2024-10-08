Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Reduced by Analyst

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$56.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.23 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Stifel Canada upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

