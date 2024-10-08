Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Friday, October 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

