Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,644 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

