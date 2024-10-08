Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $110.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.95.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LGI Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

