Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $985.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

