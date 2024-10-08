Information Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Information Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million.

III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of III opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of -158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

