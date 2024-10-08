Bank of New Hampshire Sells 2,753 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. 9,048,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

