Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

