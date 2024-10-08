B. Riley Comments on The Marcus Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Marcus Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $497.12 million, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

