Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLF opened at $56.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,231,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

