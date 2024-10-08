Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Shares of EWBC opened at $83.23 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

