First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 45.8% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 141,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

