DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 7.06%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,064.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

