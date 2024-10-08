Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $280.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,461,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

